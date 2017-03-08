This weekend I picked out a little American flag to plant in our front yard.

We can do better. We are better. And we are facilitating change. Together. Today. Right now.

However, as much as we may want to, so many of us (myself included) simply cannot take the day off in protest. And that’s okay. That doesn’t mean you have to be excluded from the movement. There are other options.

Today I participate by wearing red, writing about activism, and refusing to spend any money.

A friend is refusing to cook or clean for her family and they will all dine at a immigrant woman’s restaurant tonight.

Another friend has built a discussion of the protest into her lesson plan for the day and has painted her nails red.

Collectively, our small acts of resistance are magnified to create a massive movement. Working together to better our nation is the most patriotic thing we can do. So thank you to the many women, men, and non-binary persons protesting all around the world. Are you one of them? How are you participating today?

