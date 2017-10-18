“Gaslight,” a Poem by Tanya Grae

All we who have spoken out or are still speaking out in the #MeToo movement can appreciate and understand this poem by Tanya Grae, who writes “When a woman confides the violence or harassment that’s happened to her, it’s like jumping out of a plane, unsure of the chute.” This poem is both experiential and experimental. Many of us will sigh. Many of us will identify. The Gloria Sirens are grateful to our Sister Siren, Tanya Grae, for permission to share this poem, which was written months before the #MeToo movement began.

Tanya Grae is the author of the forthcoming chapbook Lethe (Five Oaks Press, 2017). Her poems have appeared in AGNI, New Ohio Review, Fjords, New South, The Los Angeles Review, Barrow Street, The Massachusetts Review, and elsewhere. She lives in Tallahassee and teaches at Florida State University while pursuing her doctorate. Find out more at www.tanyagrae.com. Twitter: @tanyagrae. “Gaslight” first appeared in Anomaly 25.

Grae is also the author of UNDOLL (YesYes Books 2019), a National Poetry Series finalist. In 2016, Yusef Komunyakaa selected Grae’s poem “The Line of a Girl” to receive the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival Poetry Prize.

