A Fourth for Reflection

It’s the day after the USA’s most patriotic holiday, Independence Day, and given our current political climate and the fact that we’re halfway through the year, it might be a good time for us to do some reflection.

Let us consider a few memes floating about regarding store closures, presented here without comment:

And then there’s today’s top headline regarding the outrage over NPR’s tweeting of the Declaration of Independence. Also presented without further comment.

This isn’t the first year the holiday has passed with mixed feelings. This holiday has been cited as being problematic for several reasons. And there are even some guides about how to celebrate progressively.

Now, I’m not bashing the holiday. My family was decked out in the red, white, and blue; we had some barbecue; we safely shot off a few fireworks with the neighbors at dusk and wrapped up well before bedtime.

But we all do need to acknowledge some truths. Our country isn’t perfect. But it’s ours. And as citizens, we’re responsible for doing our part. With the election of our current President, thousands of people proclaim on social media that they are #StillWithHer and are working to #resist. Are you one of them? It’s been almost six months since 45 took office–we know what he’s been up to. What about you?

Personally I’m writing letters to my representatives every week using #ResistBot. I’ve Marched for Science (and even spoke at my local rally and was interviewed for an indie documentary). I looked into what it would take to run for office. And I teach my students how to engage in conversation thoughtfully, how to critically evaluate sources, and how to listen to opinions they may disagree with so that they can be empathetic and communicate effectively with others.

Let’s talk about what we’ve already done and what we can do moving forward. What have you been doing? What are your suggestions for the future? Let’s chat in the comments.

