On the Need for Solitude

- I sometimes think I never wanted kids because, somewhere in the pre-teen core of me, I knew I was a person whose need for solitude was great.
- Feeling guilty about wanting to be alone doesn’t actually make the desire for solitude go away.
- “Introvert” and “extrovert” are over-simplified ideas, but nevertheless it often feels hopeless trying to explain to an extrovert just how important alone time is. It’s not what I do while I’m alone that matters; it is the fact of being alone. Given the choice between aimless chatting and looking out the window, no one else in the house, I choose the window.
- Hours. I am talking about hours of solitude, not mere minutes. I know: I am greedy, perhaps even selfish. I am capable of giving up my solitude, particularly during vacations or when loved ones are visiting, but it takes a toll. Not only the muscles in my shoulders tighten up, but the bands of thoughts in my head as well, all my inner and outer sinews humming with tension. Ask a constant fidgeter to sit perfectly still and they may describe the same urgency.
- Of course I get lonely too. I miss my friends. I need to talk to people. In moderation.
- Having to account for what I do while I’m alone infringes on the solitude itself. I may choose to share that information, but part of solitude is autonomy. I decide what I do when I’m alone, whether it’s productive or not. Maybe I talk to myself, or my pets (I do). Maybe I don’t say a word for hours (that too). At eleven, newly moved to town and away from the horse farm I’d known my whole life, I played the pump organ that sat in our living room. I played it terribly, and it’s difficult to pump while you press the right notes on the keyboard, but I did it while no one else was around. I still remember the quality of the air, the sun hitting the dust motes in a way specific to that time and place.
- It is not only that I can’t write when I have no solitude. I can’t think, either. My thoughts feel swaddled in cotton, muffled, soft. I get dumber, as well as crankier.
- Rooms feel bigger when I’m alone. The world itself feels more spacious.
- Yes, sometimes I watch tv when I’m alone. I prefer the other times, but I try not to judge myself. That’s part of what I learn, what I remember how to teach myself best when I’m alone.
- My need for solitude waxes and wanes. If the moon were a giant silver cup—an image I can only truly hold in my mind when alone—some days I would be thirstier than others. I don’t always know what’s in that shining cup. It holds whatever solitude wants to give me.
I know what you mean. I too have to make sure I budget time for myself. Sometimes it is easy but at other times it seems like I need to be in so many places with different people. But I can usually make sure I have the me time I need by being honest to my friends. When I tell them I can’t do something on Sunday because I have spent several hours on Saturday out in a crowd of people they usually don’t push. I’m glad you wrote this. It spoke to me and in some ways speaks for me as well. Thanks for sharing.
It can be a struggle, for sure. I’m so glad your friends understand! Thanks for writing.