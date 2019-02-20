10 Ways My Life has Changed Since I was Diagnosed with a Primary Immune Deficiency

A WordPress Editor’s Pick, February 25th 2019
1. People don’t invite me places anymore. A lot of my friends were worried about me during my diagnosis journey. I got invited to lunches and on shopping trips, and tons of people who missed me sent messages. This, though, abruptly stopped when we found out it was CVID. Suddenly, I was horribly, horribly alone with my disease. Everyone thought I would get them sick, even though it was even more unlikely than before. I usually get sick with stuff most adults can fight off and get reinfected over and over from making stupid mistakes, like not replacing my toothbrush after an illness.
2. I suddenly know more Latin. People say Latin is a dead language, but that’s definitely not the case in medicine. I knew some Latin when I got my diagnosis, but my fast-talking, wonderful immunologist is always introducing me to new words I have to take apart and study, like lymphocyte. I always feel self-conscious at the doctor and afraid to ask questions. Partially, I don’t want to know how bad this is since their faces tell me it’s horrida vultum. I also get too stunned by the fact that there’s actually something wrong with me to remember to ask more. Latin roots have become my good friend, since I can look them up and dissect a word without reading scary articles on Google.
3. My hands are always chapped and ugly. I need to use sanitizer constantly, especially at work. I’ve tried so many lotions, but nothing helps. I have nightmares about clients seeing them during handshakes. Doorknobs, faucets, keyboards, mouses, steering wheels, and cell phones are nothing but magnets for disease to me now. All I have to do is touch a doorknob some snot-nosed kid who wipes back-to-front touched, and I could be sick for two weeks, whereas that kid might only be sick for a day. Great for the kid, they get to stay in bed and maybe miss school, but for me, it means days without pay and an ER visit to make sure I don’t have an infection coursing through my system toward my heart.
4. I’m infantilized. I spent my whole life battling phobias and depression, trying to prove I was strong. As an adult, emotionally I got stronger every year, even though my body was battling a strange illness that made it harder to fight my feelings. Now that I have this diagnosis, some of my doctors and pretty much everyone I talk to treats me like a child. I know they’re just trying to help, but man, it feels patronizing!
“Do you know you should always wipe front to back?”
“Yes. I’ve been doing that since I was potty trained.”
“Well, it’s important.”
“Do you know how to wash your hands correctly?”
“PBS taught me in 1994.”
Everyone has also felt the need to tell me how serious this is at least 10 times, as if “You could die” isn’t enough incentive to do shit that feels insane to me, like hum the “Happy Birthday” song to myself as I rub soap on my stinging hands just to get the timing right.
5. I’ve stopped going out. Whenever I go outside, CVID has made me feel like I have a target on my back. I don’t enjoy as many things as I used to, and I feel like an open, festering wound. I’m afraid to go out shopping, to try on clothes, to be in crowds, even to give people hugs, even though I need hugs more than ever. On the rare occasion that I do get asked out, I’m struck with a sense of dread and usually decline, favoring curling up in a bed and watching the entire series of Bob’s Burgers for the umpteenth time.
6. I’ve become very familiar with my veins. I’ve always been a “hard stick.” I have deep veins and as a result, I became afraid of needles. That’s one of the fears I overcame so that I could be a regular blood donor. Now, however, needles are a huge part of my life and my saviors. Have have only two veins that work, and I know exactly where they are. I can tell which one will be easiest for them to stick. Their names are Sasquatch and Mothman since they’re hard to find and there’s little evidence they exist.
7. I’ve learned how to do almost everything with my elbows. I have to use my chapped hands to type, but I’ve learned to do as much as possible without touching a single surface. I can turn faucets on and off, open doors with handles, and overall just look like a jackass in public restrooms, all without using my sore hands.
8. I cry more than I did when I was an infant. I was an infamously unhappy baby, colic and all, but now, in full-blown grief for the lost hope that my illness was curable, I’m an even unhappier adult. I can put on a brave face at work and in front of my loved ones, but I cry alone in the car, in bed at night after my partner falls asleep, and in moments where my mask breaks. Just this week alone, I’ve cried in stores, in my car, in front of my bosses, at my desk, and more!
9. I got funnier. I was always funny, according to others, at least, as a woman I was taught never to brag about myself, but the last time I was in the ER, I realized I was funnier than ever. I made pretty much everyone laugh, the nurses, the doctors, even my terrified partner, who kept me happy the whole time.
10. I’m not alone anymore. Sure, I’m scared. I don’t get out much. I’m terrified of my own fragility and mortality, and of the IVIG therapy that I’ll have to have injected into my stomach via four shots once a week and my upcoming open lung biopsy to check for GLILD, but I’ve found a community too. I’ve read blogs by other people like me who are feeling the same things I’m feeling. I have a team of good doctors committed to helping me get better. As of today, I also have a wonderful grief counselor to help me process my grief for the hope that I was sick with something curable, the loss of a recent friend to suicide, and the loss of my grandmother, who was one of my best friends. Now that I have a diagnosis, I also know what’s wrong. Still, though, it gets to me. Recently, I called my doctor and wept. I told her I’d lost my will to live. That I was scared. That I felt like things would never get better. That I wasn’t sure treatment was even worth it. I’m clinging to every word she said: “Everything you’re thinking. Everything you’re feeling. Everything that’s happened to you . . . it’s all normal for people like you. Everyone with CVID feels that way. But they become okay. You’re going to get better. I promise you. You’re not alone. You’re going to be okay. Hang on.” I will.
Thank you for writing this so well. You’ve helped me to better understand the feelings of those with auto-immune disorders (several of my family members). And do hang on!
So sad that we react to situations or illnesses in a negative way because we are unfamiliar or afraid of it. I am sorry you have to deal wit that, will pray for you.
Listen to your doctor. The world needs you. I can’t begin to imagine what you are going through, but I can relate to many of your life changes and daily issues due to my own chronic health disaster. One day at a time, right?! Isn’t that what ‘they’ say? Also, humour is a good thing.I know it’s no CBD oil (insert eye roll here); a good belly laugh won’t cure cancer or heal the body. It can cause your broken vertebrae to scream in pain and cause occasional urinary incontinence, though. So it has that going for it 😉
Take care and be kind to yourself! YOU GOT THIS! **yelling in my best Meryl Streep Oscars speech voice**
In reading of your account, I am reminded of one friend who told me that others would remind him constantly of how he was at fault for getting HIV. How sad that this world wants to put us all up to a standard that is ‘infallible’? How sad, when what happens isn’t entirely YOUR FAULT! How sad, when people will separate themselves from you over paranoid thoughts like you were a Modern-day leper! One elderly lady wouldn’t let “such a person” even use her toilet. Hopefully, you will learn how to ignore all the stupid people who just want to make things worst for you. My heart goes out to you in the difficulties of everyday life. Your doctor may be right in telling you it is manageable. Even so, that doesn’t quite make it all go away so suddenly. Be courageous! You will make of this life all that you WILL it to be. Aim high, and never, ever just give up. Timothy
Young lady, please hang in there. We are all here for you. Thank you for sharing your story!
nice, I like the words connect. thumbs up
I needed to hear this today, Delaney. Thank you. As a person with chronic illness, I identify with so much of this. Yet there’s no denying you have it far tougher than I do. I love how open you are about the grief and anxiety that can overwhelm, and also how the humor makes it livable. We are so much stronger than people know–including ourselves sometimes. Thank you for your example of how to keep on keeping on.
Sorry you are going through this. Although we each have our battles to face, I pray God gives you strength. -Jeff
Dear Delaney, My heart feels for you, as it is no fun being sick all the time. As a child and young adult, I was very prone to upper respiratory infections, was eventually diagnosed with asthma, and had so many pneumonias that I have lost count. Turned out that I have a sub-class immunodeficiency, which was diagnosed when I was in my 50’s. The relief of knowing there was a biological reason for all the illness brings some validadation, doesn’t it? I elected not to take IVIG therapy, and the good news is that I have been free of any serious respiratory illness for 20 + years. Of course, the good hand washing and avoiding others with colds is something I still abide by, along with zinc at the first sign of a sore throat. My family respects that I should not be exposed to their colds, and I get all my immunizations. I still struggle with urinary tract infections, but with the help of a good UroGynocologist have gotten these down to a tolerable frequency. I hope that your therapy will help you, and that you, too will find the problem abates with time, treatment and preventive measures. I seldom mention my problem to others, so have not experienced any social isolation. Perhaps as you adjust to the idea that this is your normal, you will feel less inclined to share this with others who may not quite understand that you don’t need to be in a bubble, after all. Best wishes for improved health. You are not alone.
For your hands, consider wearing some gloves…go to pharmacy to bed after putting on nice strong lotion and then go to bed. That is what it used to treat cracked, bleeding heal skin in winter. Person would wear a very thin sock…again ask pharmacy.
Have you seen an immunologist? Probably associated with a university medical faculty/hospital. Remember other people build up immune by slowly exposing themselves to the healthy world. Not everyone near you is sick at all all the time. You need to help both medical assurance as well work with counsellor.
hey! I just want to remind you of the power of prayer. Never lose hope❤️ blessings & love from me 🙏🏻💕
I really enjoyed this article and I could relate to it in many ways. I have a cerebral spinal fluid leak and I have to be careful about being around other people who are sick so I don’t catch something that will turn into meningitis. However, there were two acronyms you used in your article and I would like to know what they mean if you would be kind enough to tell me. What is CVID, and what is GLILD? Thanks!
I know exactly how you feel. Keep your Hope Alive and We’ll. Take Care of yourself the Best you can, weed out the people that are sucking the life out of you and keep the True. Find distractions and crying is okay…it releases built up Stress.
Blessings and Just Keep Going. P.S. I have ugly and chapped arthritic hands.
Monique
Honey I am praying for you right now, and I will be from now on You are not alone. You matter!!! Your power is your strong will, and you are making a difference on this planet by being you. I am so sorry to hear about the diagnosis that you are grieving I understand grief and I am glad you are going through the process, and my prayer for you is that you will move through it and come into peace, joy and the knowledge that you are so loved by God. He is with you in this, and the holy spirit has got you. She is with you too. Big spiritual hugs from someone who doesn’t know you but is so moved for you.
I think, actually I know that through the power of JESUS CHRIST. YOUR DISEASE can be reversed.. Believe it, it can happen…on the contrary I feel for your circumstance.. That’s why I consider that you fall in love with GOD and he will heal you.!!!
I’m so sorry you’re dealing with this but it’s wonderful to see that you still have a sense of humor. I am confident that you will get through this. I look forward to the time mentioned at Isaiah 33:24 and Revelation 21:4 where no one will suffer from illnesses, pain or sorrow. It says “he will wipe our every tear from their eyes, death will be no more, neither mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away.” With man this is impossible but with God all things are possible. May you find the strength to continue to fight until these beautiful promises are realized.
Chapped hands? Any pictures? No not some weird request, I’ve had a weird hand chapping splitting for some time going on. Curious if it looks the same!
Hi! Thank you for your kind words, I’m sorry you are suffering as well. I can’t believe I didn’t explain that in my post, I’m sorry! I thought I did!! (I explained it in an older post about my diagnosis, but forgot to here!
CVID stands for Common Variable Immune Deficiency, and GLILD stands for Granulomatous-Lymphocytic Interstitial Lung Disease. It can occur in rare cases with patients who have CVID! They’re certain I have it since they can see it in my lungs, we just have to do a lung biopsy to confirm, which is scary to even think about. It’s all been a big “Yikes!”
Hi! Thank you for your kind comment!
Yes, I have an incredible immunologist who diagnosed me last month after months of ruling out other diseases! I was referred to her by my rheumatologist, who sees my immunologist herself! I have an incredible team of doctors now after years of being told I was fat and to go home and lose weight. (I did, by the way. I had to lose 50 pounds to get a doctor to take me seriously, and I make sure I picked doctors now who don’t engage in “fat-shaming”.) I’m still heavy and working hard to keep losing, but on top of everything else, PCOS makes it a bit hard. I’m working though!
And I have a therapist and a grief counselor. I’m taking care of my mind and body and trying to get out as much as I can when I feel up to it. For the most part, I still go into work every day, too.
Thank you so much, I’m so glad I was able to provide people with something they needed to hear. Sometimes, it seems like people like us are expected to be strong all the time or be quiet, and I personally don’t agree with that. We deserve help and recognition, and deserve to talk about our experiences, our struggles, and our strengths. Here’s hoping we both find amazing coping strategies, and some relief! 💕
Haha!!! Thank you so much! I’m getting through this listening to a LOT of comedy albums and, weirdly, true crime. I guess it’s an “It could be worse” sort of thing! I’ve even thought about doing a little standup and story telling since I somehow missed the stage fright gene.
❤
You are a strong girl chicka. I’m a RN and I can tell you I empathize with you!!! Know we know you’re pain! I’m a patient with an auto immune disorder too so I know both sides…. Stay strong, have faith. Know what you know. Keep your head up. Smile and nod sometimes, lol! Sometimes, usually you are the smartest one in the room. Remember that. Lots of love to you hun!
Well I for one would come to your show!🙏❤️
There are so many different things you can do with your hands if you feel the need to “hide” them. Apparel wise there are gloves. Gloves for every outfit. They are sharp looking and loaded with colors. There are gloves that fit the hand and the fingers show. That’s stylish. Another bad thing is hand sanitizer. There are sanitizers without alcohol. Alcohol dries the skin terribly and is not recommended for anyone. Washing hands with Dove soap, bar soap is great. Men’s Gold Bond Ultimate seems to work for my Male friend who tried everything. Lubriderm Non Frageance packed on with gloves is great. I had a patient who had a stroke and was completely immobilized. You couldn’t touch her hands or spread lotion because the skin would tear or rip apart. I just patted unscented Lubriderm on her 3 times a day. Within a week her elasticity returned. Also another trick is vaseline in the hands with white gloves worn at night works wonders. Get yourself those leather gloves that have open fingers and go bat your nails done wearing the gloves. With those you don’t have to remove them during a manicure or if you prefer the fake acrylic nails. I have a bad thumb. It was crushed and the surgery looked worse afterward. My thumb tip is cracked and shows no sign of healing. I’ve done everything to try to heal this. From everything I mentioned above except for the gloves. Now I think I’ll take my advice and wear gloves at night to see if it works. It is unsightly. The surgeon screwed up the thumb during surgery. He said all the bones were crushed. The nail was coming off. It didn’t look crushed to me and I should have just left the nail grow back on its own. Good luck with all if the above.
You are so brave for sharing. It’s sad when friends just stop communicating with you but I’ve replaced it with a lot of things – reading, travelling, shopping (according to my own budget), sewing, Netflix & Chill. But really, “Sometimes People Think They Have Cut You Off, And They Don’t Even Know You’re Relieved They Are Gone.” – Quote from RHOA, Nene Leakes.
Even parents of autoimmune disease sufferers open doors and switch on lights with their elbows. 🙂 I write about my daughter’s Crohn’s Disease on thepooponcrohnsdisease.com Please come take a look! Thank you for this post; it helped me understand my daughter better.
Wow! You are a brave woman. I am so sorry this happened to you and feel you will get through this. I also have a few autoimmune issues and relate to much of what you wrote. Recently (took 40 years) I have learned to try to relax and flow with what is, not control everything. It seems to help. I wish you well.
This is the first time I am hearing about this. May God continue to give you the strength to get through each day. You have managed till now. And I know you will for many days to come. May you discover beautiful things each day and everyday be better than the last.
Thanks
The fact that you shared all of this in your blog, proves only one thing; you are a brave girl!
My prayers are with you Delany.. Live long and prosper.. 🙂
Thank you for sharing!!! I’m praying for you on this journey! And the world does need you!
Hello Delany. I also have been diagnosed with an auto-immune disease. Let me say first, what a wonderful blessing it is to see someone feels the same way I do. I can’t express how gratefully moved I am in reading this. If angels are among us, you have to be one of them. Gods peace to you I pray and…. you are not alone.
You know with that sense of humor and your inspiring attitude, you could be a writer. Bad things happen for many reasons, I mainly believe they happen for the experience. I hope that will guide you in your life.
All the best 🙂
Don’t worry my friend ,you gonna be okay one day so just trust in God !!
here is my story https://inexhaustiblemuse.wordpress.com/2018/10/10/half-a-decade-full-circle-how-my-diagnosis-changed-my-life/
LikeLiked by 1 person
I really admire your positive attitude young lady, you are the inspiration to many people.
Hang in there, you’ll be fine,
God bless you.
I’m 20 now, but I was 13 in 9th grade when I overheard a student explaining to my teacher why he missed so much school. He told her, ” I have a genetic condition passed down from my mom. It messes with my immune system and causes me to be sick all the time.” I didn’t understand what he meant. The only immune disorder I knew of at the time was HIV/AIDS disorders. I’m so thankful this article was written. I never knew there were people out there suffering with this condition.
Those who suffer are more like Christ Who suffered for us; make yours coupled with His and you will enjoy great gain.j
That’s so touching. You would be through this I am sure.
