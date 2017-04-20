Edgy Anti-Rape-Culture Essay “This is a Test” Goes Live!

Hi, everybody,

I’m proud to announce that my short, edgy, experimental, cross-genre piece, “This is a Test: A Personal Essay in Six Dissociative Acts” just went live on Atticus Review.

It’s a three-decades snapshot of rape culture. I use screenplay, poetry, a nursery rhyme, alternative endings, and the Emergency Broadcast System test to explore six encounters that may–or may not–involve sexual assault.

Hope you find it a moving and important testimony of women’s experiences in a culture that denies and silences them.

